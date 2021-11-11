Get ready to play because The Game is streaming to Paramount+ starting tonight. Episodes of this new series will be coming out on a weekly basis, and we can't wait! The series premiere follows Tasha Mack, who is played by the incredible Wendy Raquel Robinson, as she, according to Paramount's synopsis, "juggles her flourisngly businesss and the careers of her clinets, including that of her son's, Malik Wright...who is intent on taking is future with the Vegas Fighting Fury to the next level. Meanwhile, Brittany Pitts...the resourceful daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts, and aspring pro-football player Jamison Fields...find themselves in Vegas as well, searching for opportunity and potentially escaping their pasts." The star studded cast includes Hosea Chanchez as Malik Wright, Adriyan Rae as Brittany Pitts, and Vaughn Hebron as Jamison Fields.



We were fortunate enough to sit down with Vaughn Hebron just a few weeks ago. In our interview, Hebron discussed how football has been a part of his life since before he was born. When discribing how his parents met the actor explained:

I think they met at one of his football games. When he played football in high school I think my mother went with a couple of her friends, and, you know, my father probably bawled out, did his thing, and she probably ended up meeting him, and I think that's exactly what happened...Football has alwasy been something that's always...either been in the foreground or the background of my life, and now with The Game, you know, because I played football in college as well, it has definitely resurfaced...because now I'm doing all my own stunts and stuff for The Game, so it's like I'm glad I have that background.

Check out the rest of our interview with Hebron here, and get ready to check out The Game tonight on Paramount+!