The veteran actor who became memorable for appearing in big-screen classics, Gavan O'Herlihy, passed away at the age of 70.

His death was first reported by the Irish Echo and is yet to reveal the cause of his death.

O'Herlihy has "covered a broad variety of roles" during his five-decade-long career and was recognized as Oscar nominee Dan O'Herlihy's son.

Paul Talbot, the author of "Bronson's Loose! The Making of the Death Wish Films," revealed more details regarding O'Herlihy's passing. According to Talbot, O'Herlihy died on October 14, 2021.

Who Is Gavan O'Herlihy?

As also reported by Movieweb, the Dublin native was born on July 29, 1951, and he appeared in a long list of television shows and movies ever since the 1970s.

O'Herlihy became "the forgotten Cunningham sibling" from the classic comedy television show "Happy Days," playing as Chuck Cunningham for its first episode in the 1970s. The source also mentioned that his character created the "Chuck Cunningham Syndrome," which referred to his drastic disappearance from the show without on-screen explanation and continuously being unmentioned in the next episodes.

As he worked for the big screen, O'Herlihy appeared as a villain in the 1983 James Bond movie "Never Say Never Again." And after that, he became Fraker, the leader of a violent gang who went to war with the vigilante for the 1985 Charles Bronson sequel "Death Wish 3."

Three years later, the actor also worked with his co-worker from" Happy Days," Ron Howard in the 1988 fantasy movie "Willow." This also became his first project as the protagonist, as he "typically played antagonistic roles" during his times, per source.

Continuing his list of film credits, he also appeared in "The Descent: Part 2," "Hidden Assassin," and "Superman III."

Rest In Peace

As soon as the news reached social media, friends and co-actors addressed his passing by writing tributes to the actor.

Barbie Wilde, who played O'Herlihy's girlfriend in "Death Wish 3," tweeted, "RIP to fellow Death Wish 3 actor, Gavan O'Herlihy."

RIP to fellow Death Wish 3 actor, Gavan O'Herlihy. https://t.co/ADeArk5525 — Barbie Wilde (@BarbieWilde) November 11, 2021

Writer Matt Serafini also posted an image of O'Herlihy alongside his father, which read, "Sad to hear about the passing of Gavan O'Herlihy who played Fraker in Death Wish 3 with such pitch perfect and sneering evil. Somehow had NO IDEA he was Daniel O'Herlihy's son."

Sad to hear about the passing of Gavan O'Herlihy who played Fraker in DEATH WISH 3 with such pitch perfect and sneering evil. Somehow had NO IDEA he was Daniel O’Herlihy’s son. Iconic screen villains who dominated my childhood and who loom larger-than-life even today. pic.twitter.com/cj0uZc2WKd — Matt Serafini (@MattFini) November 11, 2021



"Iconic screen villains who dominated my childhood and who loom larger-than-life even today," he concluded.

May his soul rest in peace.

