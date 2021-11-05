A writer for Film and Television projects, Bob Baker, reportedly passed away at the age of 82.

His death was announced on his Twitter account, @K9Official, that his death came on Friday, November 5. The tweet read, "We're sad to hear that Bob Baker has passed away, who wrote many of the Doctor's adventures, and was the co-creator of K9."

The statement from them never revealed anything that caused his death. However, he is survived by his 30-year long wife, Marie, and his sons and daughters: Martin, Andy, Cathay, Laura, Rachael, Joana, and Clare.

Baker was then labeled a "stalwart of children's television" as he became a successful screenwriter for the past five decades, following all of the iconic works he handled getting recognized.

On His Career

According to K-9's Twitter account, Robert John Baker was born on July 26, 1939. He first trained and worked as a monumental stonemason. "He thought it amusing that he began his career chiselling 'words' into stone before becoming an animator and professional writer," they added.

Dear Friends.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear friend and business partner, the iconic BOB BAKER. pic.twitter.com/4Quj7zWbqJ — K9Official (@K9official1) November 5, 2021

They also listed down Baker's achievements and projects that he participated in throughout his entire career. Along with his writing partner Dave Martin, the two of them were characterized by having a "well-earned reputation for bizarre and spine-tingling adventure."

Based on a report by Metro, Baker and Martin worked together for his first story on the "Doctor Who" episode "The Three Doctors" story to life, where William Hartnell, Patrick Troughton, and Jon Pertwee came together as a team. The duo also "devised the renegade" Time Lord Omega and the Axons.

Following his first work for the BBC One series, he developed "Doctor Who's" iconic K9 character and wrote more original adventures for the show. He also became the last surviving scriptwriter for the show coming from the Third Doctor era, when actor Trevor Ray died in 2019. The source also listed down the credits he earned for the past years along with the late Martin.

The two of them worked on "The Wrong Trousers," "A Close Shave," and "Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and A Matter of Loaf and Death," where a character was named after him.

The writer's fans gathered together on social media, saddened to hear the day of his passing, recalling all their memories while at work. A fan said, "RIP Bob Baker, who once wrote his own murder into a Wallace & Gromit film."

RIP Bob Baker, who once wrote his own murder into a Wallace & Gromit film pic.twitter.com/Z3UW6LHXQe — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) November 5, 2021

The official Twitter account of "Doctor Who" also announced Baker's passing to their followers.

We’re sad to hear that Bob Baker has passed away, who wrote many of the Doctor's adventures, and was the co-creator of K9 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eq7kpkOx2K — Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) November 5, 2021



May his soul rest in peace.

