Travis Scott reportedly did not know about the stampede until someone told him about it.

Astroworld Festival concertgoers recorded videos from the event, but one audio recording captured the heart-wrenching cries of the people while they got squeezed and trampled during the show.

The first responders during the Astroworld Festival - mostly the attendees themselves - called for Travis Scott to end the event immediately to help those needing emergency care. Their calls were recorded through the Houston Police's radio communications and medical personnel on-site.

Just 20 minutes into the rapper's performance, one official can already be heard saying fans started to come out of the crowd due to difficulty breathing. Some also sustained injuries after the crowd compressed everyone.

At 9:30 p.m - a few moments before the stampede - an officer said, "I'm at the medical tent. There's a lot of people trampled and they're passed out at the front stage."

When Scott started performing, the audio recorded someone saying that multiple people had already got injured. One official also confirmed that CPR is being performed on someone who faced cardiac arrest near the stage.



The emergence of the voice clips came after a shocking video went viral, showing the Houston Police Department members filming the rapper after the concert became a mass casualty event at 9:38 p.m.

Should Cops Be Held Accountable Over Astroworld Tragedy?

After the video and voice clips went viral, one concertgoer argued that the police department should be held accountable for the incident.

Alex Boro himself reportedly captured a video of the police taking selfies while more people cried for help.

"I was at the front at Astroworld. I took a video of the cops doing nothing after they supposedly reported it a mass casualty event," he told Fox News. "The cops were just standing there taking selfies, and then all this news came out, and it's crazy how they were doing that when all this other stuff was going on."

Meanwhile, the seemingly defended Scott as he revealed the rapper did not know about the severity of the surge. Though he stopped when he saw someone get hurt, Scott continued as he was reportedly unaware of those people who had already suffered from cardiac arrest.

Astroworld tragedy's death toll already reached nine, after a 22-year-old victim was declared brain dead after the event.

