Instead of focusing on the investigation, the authorities stopped for a moment to address several theories surrounding the Astroworld tragedy. One of which was the needle-prick theory wherein several people were reportedly injected with drugs - including one security guard.

Medical personnel at Travis Scott's event claimed that a security guard felt a prick in his neck before arriving in the prepared medical tent around the area. Fortunately, it has since been debunked by Houston police chief Troy Finner, saying that there was no drug-spiking incident that ever occurred.

While the event was already horrifying enough if it was real, the attendees of the Astroworld Festival actually suffered from a more dreaded fate than what people can imagine.

What Truly Happened To Astroworld Tragedy Victims

Dr. Ryan Marino recently shared his thoughts about the event, dismissing the claims about the needle-prick theory since it is difficult to inject someone in the neck.



As seen in the videos and photos, people failed to move around because of too much crowd. Thus, there is no way someone could have freed their arms to do the crime.

In addition, he noted that opioid overdoses mostly lead to respiratory depression, and the concertgoers suffered from cardiac arrest instead. Dr. Marino told Slate it is highly likely people suffered from cardiac arrest and asphyxiation because of crowd crush.

The term, according to the news outlet, is also known as "crowd surge," wherein people get jammed together that they can no longer breathe. This leads to injury and death by compressive asphyxia.

Slate also noted that the same case happened before during an event at Hillsborough Stadium in 1989. At that time, 97 people died.

"When I started paramedic school, I didn't understand how trampling was deadly. But it's completely plausible that young, perfectly healthy people could die from it," Claire Zagorski, a paramedic and addiction researcher at the University of Texas at Austin, said.

Zagorski agreed to what Dr. Marino said, suggesting that the bodies during the Astroworld Festival compressed until the attendees' airways got constricted. This indeed happened to the 21-year-old victim who died at the show, saying he died due to compressive asphyxiation. The young man then reportedly collapsed due to cardiac arrest and ended up getting trampled.

