Experts believe that Kate Middleton's "immense influence" makes her named undoubtedly the most "powerful" royal in the family today.

The Duchess of Cambridge placed fourth on the most famous royal poll, based on a YouGov, under Prince William. Under the Cambridges followed Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles, who is known for being the next person on the throne.

According to Camilla Tominey, the Duchess of Cambridge's influence on the Royal Family is "massive," making her top of the fourth most popular royal.

In a video via The Telegraph, the royal expert stated, "This is often overlooked, but she is arguably the most powerful person in the royal family because she is the wife of a future King and the mother of a future King."

Based On The Royal Expert's Views

Tominey also added in her statement that, "When it comes to their generation, you could say [Kate and Prince William] are ruling the royal roost."

Another royal author, Katie Nicholl, also recognized Kate Middleton's recent work, making her even more likable to the public, per Express UK. The source also emphasized that Prince George, who will possibly become a King, and his sister Princess Charlotte could also become the new Princess Royal after Anne.

"I think that the public got to see more of the true duchess than they've ever been able to see before," Nicholl said to "60 Minutes Australia."



The public has recognized the Cambridges for "stepping up their royal engagement schedule" following Queen's recent hospitalization and doctor's advice to rest from duties.

The Future Queen

Nicholl has mentioned that the Duchess must fulfill the "two roles ahead of being a future Queen consort," per source.

Recalling the 2017 documentary, "Kate: The Making of a Future Queen," she proclaimed, "There are two roles for future Queens. One is to produce heirs, which she has done, and one is to learn how to one day become Queen."

She added, "And that is very much what we are seeing. We are seeing a Queen in waiting."

"We are seeing the Duchess take on more duties, more royal engagements, more of a public profile than ever before."

There were even reports regarding skipping Prince Charles as the successor of the crown and jumping straight to the Cambridges after Queen Elizabeth dies. However, it seems like the royals do not support this idea.

