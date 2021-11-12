Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have a lot to be excited about. A fourth Captain America film is in the development over at the House Of Mouse and it will be focusing on his successor Falcon played by Anthony Mackie according to Super Hero Hype. The basic storyline takes place after the events of the Disney+ series Falcon And The Winter Soldier, focusing on Sam Wilson after accepting the mantel of Captain America and how superpowers don't necessarily make the hero, the person does.

Nate Moore, Vice President of Marvel Studio's Production and Development, was interviewed by Comicbook.com's Phase Zero Podcast to discuss the future of Falcon going forward.

I think he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing. Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super-soldier [and] he's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm [the] new Captain America.' What happens next? I think it's fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super-soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson.

As the interview went on, Moore talks about how he was a big fan of the character growing up and rallied to have Sam Wilson included in the second film Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

I think Winter Soldier was interesting in that, I wasn't the executive on the first movie, that was Stephen Broussard, who's still with us and amazing. And so, when I inherited that property, and because the first movie was a period and the second was going to be present-day, I kind of came with the things that I loved about the character. And when I was a kid, I had a bunch of Captain America and Falcon comics. I knew Captain America as Captain America and Falcon more than I knew him as an individual. So, when I talked with Markus and McFeely, I just was like, obviously, 'You'd be doing Captain America and Falcon, what else are you going to do?' And that wasn't necessarily the first thing they thought of, but it was something they were really interested in.

There is no set date for the film given that it is still in the writing phase of development, rest assured if they continue down the path they have set, Captain America 4 will be something special.