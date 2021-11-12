Meghan Markle's credibility was called into doubt this week when she claimed she had no part with their "unauthorized" book, "Finding Freedom."

Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, who highlighted her and Prince Harry's challenges and tribulations within the royal family, denied being engaged with the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan is currently embroiled in a legal battle, however it has been established that she did collaborate with the authors.

She informed the court that she and her husband "forgot" about the texts they sent to Omid and Carolyn.

The Court of Appeal disclosed the texts earlier this week, revealing how the Sussexes thoroughly briefed Jason Knauf, their former press spokesperson, before meeting with the authors in 2019.

A spokesman for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stated they "weren't interviewed" and "didn't contribute" when "Finding Freedom" was released.

However, this isn't the first time Meghan Markle seemed to have "forgotten" something important.

In reality, there are a few instances where she may have lied.

Here are a few of them, as reported by The Sun.

The Palace Confiscated Her Passport

In a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan Markle said that the Palace had stolen her passport, driver's license, and keys, making it hard for her to "simply go."

It was discredited, however, because the former "Suits" star still had her passport after a 13-day vacation in Ibiza, Nice, and Amsterdam with the 37-year-old prince.

She even accompanied Prince Harry to Toronto and New York.

Meghan's Ignored Cries

Meghan Markle said that she did not receive the support she required from the British royal family, and that she felt suicidal as a result.

She told Oprah that she spoke to HR instead of members of The Firm, but that other members of The Firm, including her husband, were able to seek treatment over time.

Even Prince Harry founded Heads Together, a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating the stigma associated with mental illness.

Kate Middleton Made Meghan Markle Cry

Kate Middleton made the Duchess of Sussex weep at a bridesmaid fitting before her wedding, the Duchess of Sussex also told Oprah.

Meghan, according to a journalist familiar with the situation, made the Duchess of Cambridge cry.

A Sussex Secret Wedding

In the Oprah interview, Meghan also revealed that she and Prince Harry secretly married before their royal wedding in May 2018.

Their wedding certificate, on the other hand, contradicted this claim, and the Archbishop of Canterbury acknowledged that it never happened.

He even said, "I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I had signed it knowing it was false."

Privacy Needed

When they stepped down as senior royals, they said they did it because they wanted privacy.

However, it doesn't seem to be the case now as they are always out and about and making even more money than they have ever been.

