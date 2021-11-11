The latest red carpet appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently delivered conflicting messages.

The pair will miss Britain's Remembrance Day since they are stepping down from their key royal positions in March 2020.

They did, however, try to pay their respects during a Veterans Day event at the Intrepid Museum's 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala.

The Duke of Sussex donned his military honors and a red Carolina Herrera gown, while the Duchess wore a red Carolina Herrera gown. They wore one poppy in each of their costumes.

The 37-year-old former prince honored five military people with Intrepid Valor Awards and even spoke about the influence of his ten years in the military on who he is now.

Prince Harry added in his speech that he served in the military for 10 years, including two deployments in Afghanistan, in two different jobs - as a Forward Air Controller and an Apache helicopter pilot.

"Nothing was more valuable than the time I got to spend with my soldiers in a shell scrape, eating an MRE (Meal, Ready-to-Eat) in the back of a tank, thanks to the swaps, flying a mission overhead knowing those below were safer, or making each other laugh when it was needed most."

Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to two deceased Commonwealth troops by placing a wreath and flowers at an obelisk. Following that, they shared additional photos of them doing so.

The Sussex's Conflicting Messages

Prince Harry was photographed wearing his four British medals during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent visits in New York, which caused some misunderstanding.

After they both departed their senior royal positions last year, he can wear his medals but not his ceremonial dress, according to palace norms.

Judi James, a body language specialist, said that their clothing and motions spoke a lot more than words and volumes.

She claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's body language suggests a "conflict of interests between radiant red-carpet A-listers and 'been there, done-it, naff-off press' royals."

Privacy issues prompted the pair to resign from their top royal positions, prompting speculation about their plans after leaving the British royal family.

Judi went on to tell the Mirror UK, "After their heartfelt pleas this week for press privacy and the damage caused by social media, they perform their red carpet walk like twin galleons, all upright elegance with eyes diverted away from the cameras and their focus fixed instead on the people waiting to meet them."

