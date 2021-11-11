Is Prince Harry begging for forgiveness from Prince Charles due to Queen's orders?

Following Queen Elizabeth II's health problems, New Idea claims that the two royals have spoken to one other.

The monarch's health deteriorated dramatically in October, as was well reported. She insists, though, that she will be fine hosting their usual Christmas celebrations.

The holidays are the "highlights" of her year, according to a source who talked to the publication, but this time it's especially important for the entire family to be together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have failed to send their RSVP, despite the fact that the other royals are looking forward to the event.

According to the source, the Queen told Prince Harry that she feels this would be her final Christmas and that she would like to see her granddaughter, Lilibet Diana.

However, the circumstances for this to occur are straightforward.

The insider said, "There is, of course, one condition-that Harry make peace with his father."

What Prince Charles Thinks

According to the insider, Prince Charles has declared that if the Duke of Sussex apologizes, he will welcome his youngest son back with open arms.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, is said to be apprehensive.

According to the article, one of the Queen's dying requests was for Prince Charles and Prince Harry to mend their friendship.

"She knows that if Charles and Harry forgive each other, Prince William is more likely to forgive his brother, too."

The insider added, "She feels that leaving William to become a king without a sibling to support him is setting him up to fail."

The Truth About These Claims

Readers would believe that the two had already made apologies if they saw the publication's cover, according to Gossip Cop.

The slogan "I'm pleased to come home" was written in enormous characters on the cover, and it appeared like Prince Harry and Prince Charles were hugging.

It's worth mentioning, though, that the story said that Queen Elizabeth II would want the two to reconcile.

New Idea's image appeared to be a modified version of an old shot, which Gossip Cop believes is simply the outlet's technique of deceiving readers.

Though it's conceivable that Prince Charles and Prince Harry could reconnect soon, and it's also possible that it may happen around the holiday season, no one knows what their next moves will be.

New Idea's assertions are debunked by Gossip Cop.

