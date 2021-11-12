Travis Scott is now facing a more serious legal battle as over 100 people who attended the Astroworld Festival are now pointing at him as the sole responsible for the tragedy.

On Friday, personal injury attorney Ben Crump officially served the lawsuit on behalf of more than 100 attendees who suffered from injuries during the fatal Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

The official filing, as reported by Fox News, alleged that Scott caused massive trauma to the concertgoers. Crump also noted that the victims got "mentally, physically and psychologically" injured following the event.

"This should have never, ever happened. People were literally fighting for their lives just to get out of there... This is a horrific story... We have to get the answers. Nobody should ever die from going to a concert," he said.

For Crump and the victims who filed the lawsuit, the event turned into a "failure of epic proportions" that already led to nine people's deaths. Although the rapper offered assistance for everyone, the personal injury attorney maintained that the Astroworld tragedy changed everyone's lives and pledged they would not let the responsible people get away with the case.



By filing the lawsuit, the group reportedly aims to change the industry and make people accountable for the tragedy.

One of his clients tearfully recalled the horrifying scenes they witnessed while the event was ongoing, stating that they saw "bodies everywhere." They even saw a girl who was already dead while the crowd trampled.

Astroworld Criminal Investigation Still On Going

Amid the lawsuits being filed after the event, the authorities confirmed that a criminal investigation is currently underway. It means that they would file a criminal lawsuit against people who failed to ensure people's safety.

Attorneys representing 50 lawsuits visited the concert site until Thursday, where the barricades remain standing after last week's tragedy.

One of the victims, a 9-year-old boy, remains in a medical facility. His representative, John Duff, noted that people who were standing on the right side of the stage needed to go through thousands of people before reaching the medical tent.

The aftermath of the disaster - where bloody clothes, shoes, bags, and phones were found littered - confirmed the struggles attendees had to go through that night.

