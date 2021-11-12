Gavan O'Herlihy, an actor, popularly known for his role as Chuck Cunningham in the popular sitcom "Happy Days," has passed away at the age of 70.

According to his brother Cormac O'Herlihy who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor died September 15 in Bath, England.

Although the family chose not to specify the cause of his death, his brother confirmed he didn't die of COVID-19.

Born on July 29, 1951, O'Herlihy spent his early days in Dublin, Ireland, and Malibu, California. He used to be a champion tennis player as a teenager. He pursued an education at Trinity College and the famed Abbey Theatre School.

In an interview with the Independent, he said living in Los Angeles is "a great thing" as there are more opportunities for a young man like him.

He landed his first significant role in the 1978 film "A Wedding," He played the ex of Amy Stryker's character.

The actor also played several villain roles, including Irvin Kershner's 1983 James Bond film "Never Say Never Again," and the Michael Winner-directed film "Death Wish 3."

He's not new in show business as his father, Dan O'Herlihy, was also an actor who's popularly known for his role as Macduff in the films "Macbeth," "The Old Man," and "Robinson Crusoe."

One of O'Herlihy's most notable acting stints in his career was in the ABC sitcom "Happy Days," where he played the role of Chuck, a basketball player at Jefferson High who exited the show without further notice.

He appeared on seven episodes of the show, saying he "pulled out of it" because he "didn't want to do it" anymore.

"At 20 years old, that's not the gig you want to be doing. But that was my big break; that got me established around town as a kid who got hot in a hurry," he said in an interview.

He was replaced by Randolph Roberts for two more episodes the following season, but his character was later removed.

O'Herlihy went on to continue pursuing more acting stints after "Happy Days" as he appeared on other TV shows like "Marcus Welby M.D.," "Star Trek: Voyager," "Matt Houston," "The Bionic Woman," and more.

Ron Howard, the director of the 1988 film "Williow," recently paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter.

"RIP Gavan. I knew him as the 1st of 2 Chucks on #HappyDays & then as Airk in #Willow where I had the pleasure of directing him. A talented actor with a big free spirit."

