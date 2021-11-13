A 9-year-old attendee who was trampled during the Astroworld Festival is now on life support, his parents revealed.

A week after the fatal concert claimed nine lives and injured hundreds of people, the father of a 9-year-old victim broke his silence and recalled how his son got severely hurt following the event. The young concertgoer, Ezra Blount, reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries, which caused him to be on life support.

What Happened To 9-Year-Old Astroworld Attendee

According to Blount's father, Treston, his son's doctors needed to medically induce a coma. By doing so, the young child's brain can rest as the procedure ultimately decreases the organ's electrical activity and metabolic rate. In Blount's case, he needed to be in a coma to control his brain's swelling to protect it from further damage.

"He was stoked. He was ready to go. When I found out that he was a big fan [of Travis Scott], I was like, "Oh yeah, we gotta go, we gotta go see Travis live," the patriarch told ABC 13 Houston.

He added that he and his son stayed back in the crowd and away from the stage as he felt the crowd would get "a little wild" once Travis Scott started performing.



However, the concert became too fatal that Treston himself passed out due to oxygen deprivation caused by the crowd's pressure. Meanwhile, Blount, who was sitting on his shoulders, fell and got trampled.

When the father finally regained consciousness, he found out that his son was taken to the hospital as his major organs continuously failed, with his brain already getting swollen.

Treston got emotional as he said how he is not ready to lose his son yet.

As Blount continues to fight for his life, his family starts to contest for him, as well, by filing a lawsuit against Travis Scott. The official document states that the rapper's "grossly negligent conduct" led to his son suffer from life-threatening injuries.

The complaint also noted that the kid was nearly crushed to death after people kicked and stepped on him when they fell.

"To his young, growing body, these injuries will have life-long effects, impairing his quality of life and ability to grow and thrive as he would have had he not been subjected to this incident," the document went on, as quoted by People.

