Queen Elizabeth II earned the public's trust and support even more with her recent move amid her health scare.

Now that Queen Elizabeth II is 95, many people probably expect her to finally surrender and give way to Prince Charles. But if she continues to act as the Queen, she would soon beat the four other longest-reigning monarchs who secure the spots before her.

Following her recent health scare, royal fans felt worried that she might give up the throne already. Her recent absences in several royal engagements ignited the rumors even more.

But Queen Elizabeth II quashed the talks herself and got lauded with her plans over the weekend.

Queen Elizabeth Gearing Up Again

Palace sources already said that the Queen would be attending the Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph over the weekend. The Telegraph also confirmed the news, saying that Her Majesty would be present during the event.

With that, several experts and supporters praised her for dedicating her life to the monarchy and braving her health issues to be part of the service.



Foreign political analyst Nile Gardiner shared the article and admired Queen's incredible leadership at the age of 95.

"A striking contrast between the incredible heart of service and selflessness of the Queen with the immense vanity and self-serving approach of Meghan Markle," he wrote in another tweet.

Other royal fans also commended her and expressed how much they love her as their monarch.

One wrote, "I just love this woman. She is like the little old ladies I grew up with."

"All of the Queen's horses wouldn't have kept her away. Duty before self," Veteran Steve Tatty wrote.

Prince Charles Gives New Update About Queen

Following the confirmation of her attendance, the Prince of Wales publicly shared an update about Queen Elizabeth II's health.

On Thursday, he attended an event for the Prince's Trust in London. One person in the crowd asked him how the Queen had been doing, to which he replied that she is alright.

The Palace itself confirmed what Queen Elizabeth II will do this year.

"As in previous years, Her Majesty will view the Service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office," it disclosed.

Queen Elizabeth II, however, will miss the Festival of Remembrance on November 13.

