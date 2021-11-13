Meghan Markle accused Prince Charles and the other members of the royal family of constantly criticizing Prince Harry while they were still acting as senior royals.

Even after leaving the royal family, Prince Charles and Meghan share how some members of the monarchy let them down and offered no assistance to them. The Duchess of Sussex, in particular, wrote a letter to her estranged father in pursuit of placating her in-laws.

Express UK unleashed parts of the letter recently, showing how Meghan complained that the royal family failed to understand her relationship with Thomas Markle. She initially opened up to her then-communications secretary Jason Knauf while she and Prince Harry stayed with Prince Charles and Camilla at the Castle of Mey.

However, her text messages and email exchange were not enough that she seemingly asked for her father's help already.



"The catalyst for my doing this is seeing how much pain this is causing H. Even after a week with his dad and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context - and revert to 'can't she just go and see him and make this stop?'" she wrote in one message.

By sharing her insights, she was reportedly protecting the Duke of Sussex from constant condemnation.

Prince Harry: "I feel really let down by my father."

Meghan's comments resonated with what Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey about how his father disappointed him. He also claimed Princess Diana would have been mad and upset if she knew how the royal family treated his wife.

According to the royal prince, he would not have left the royal family if not for his wife, as Meghan reportedly made him realize he was trapped all along.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Breaking Up? Couple Struggles To Make Relationship Work Because Of THIS

"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what the pain feels like. I will always love him but there's a lot of hurt that's happened," he said, as quoted by Reuters. "My family literally cut me off financially."

Still, he is thankful that he had what Princess Diana left for him. With that, he was able to go far from the royal family.

Prince Charles, on the other hand, is said to have failed to deal with his son's comments since he is reportedly "immensely sensitive."

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Savors More Support As THIS Actress Also Speaks Up For Him Amid Legal Battle