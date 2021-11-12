Johnny Depp scored a colleague's approval as he has been defended against the cancel culture he suffered from following the initial legal battle related to his former marriage with Amber Heard.

Depp's "Black Mass" co-star Dakota Johnson spoke up in defense of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and other actors - including Shia LaBeouf and Armie Hammer - against cancel culture.

For what it's worth, the here actors suffered from cancel culture following abuse allegations.

Dakota Johnson Defends Johnny Depp, Others

Dakota told Pop Culture that she never experienced abuse from the three stars, revealing she had an incredible time while working with them in several movies.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress added that canceling them after the damaging accusations led them to have darker lives. So when the time comes that they are proven not guilty to any allegations, those actors no longer have hope of going back to work again.

"I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt," she said. "It's just really sad."



With those instances, Johnson criticized the movie studios as she called for change as far as cancel culture is a concern.

She extended her concern in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying that she remains hopeful that people can still change and help others in the future.

Depp has been dropped by two movie franchises - "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Fantastic Beasts" - after losing his wife-beater case against The Sun.

LaBeouf, on the other hand, faced allegations of assault and sexual battery. He maintained that the claims were not true but still accepted the aftermath of his actions.

Meanwhile, Hammer was accused of sexual violence, manipulation, and emotional abuse by several women.

Johnson's comments came after Kevin McNally defended Depp and said "Pirates of the Caribbean" will never be the same without the original actor. He played the role of Mr. Gibbs in all five "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies, and he knows what kind of actor Depp is.

"I've never seen a hint of any dark side to Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don't see any impediment for him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow," McNally said.

