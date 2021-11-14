Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke his silence on Queen Elizabeth II's health scare amid cancer and death rumors.

Queen Elizabeth II now has a growing list of missed engagements ever since she spent a night at a hospital in London. The monarch - as dedicated as she has always been - tried to return to the spotlight despite her doctor's advice to rest for weeks.

As a result, she missed Remembrance Day and the events thereafter.

While it caused massive worries again, PM Johnson himself cleared the air during his Downing Street press conference.

As reported by Express UK, the prime minister said he should not be the one reporting Queen Elizabeth II's status. However, he wanted to take everyone's worries away by breaking his silence.

"I know that everybody will be wanting to offer their best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and I just wanted to reassure everybody by saying that I did see the Queen for an audience last week on Wednesday in Windsor and she's very well," he assured.



His comments resonated with what Prince Charles said during the Prince's Trust event in London. According to the Prince of Wales, Her Majesty is doing well amid the health issues.

What Truly Happened to Queen Elizabeth II Revealed

After the Queen decided to join the special event over the weekend, she suffered from another worrying health issue after spraining her back.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Sunday, delivering the sad news about the 95-year-old monarch missing the Remembrance Day service.

"The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph," the officials disclosed, as quoted by The Associated Press.

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle Uncovers Disturbing Treatment Prince Harry Received From Prince Charles, Other Royals: 'They Don't Understand'

The event was supposed to be his first public engagement after lying low since her hospitalization in October. At that time, she visited the medical facility for preliminary investigations over the undetermined case.

The Palace then announced last month that her doctor advised her to be on two weeks rest to assure her recovery. However, the new injury happened, and it might take her a longer time before going back to the spotlight again.

READ MORE: Robert De Niro's Secrets Exposed? Actor's Ex-Wife Launches Damaging Warning After Losing $500M Divorce