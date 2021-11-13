Robert De Niro got the court's approval as it ruled that the actor's estranged wife, Grace Hightower, will not get half of the money he made in Hollywood and business ventures.

After two decades of sharing married life together, De Niro and Hightower called it quits. Their divorce also led to them arguing over the actor's assets, specifically the money he made as an actor and businessman.

However, after the court ruled in favor of De Niro, Hightower reportedly started planning to spill all her estranged husband's secrets to bring him down with her.

National Enquirer reported that Hightower is not yet done with De Niro following their divorce showdown. Although the wife still has millions for her kids and earned $1 million per year in their alimony, the amount is reportedly insufficient to keep her alive.

"Bob was her gravy train... she grew very comfortable spending his money and is livid that she didn't walk away with more," an insider said. "She has no intention of giving up the fight now."

Is Robert De Niro's Estranged Wife Hitting Him Back?

Hightower indeed failed to get half of De Niro's $500 million fortune. She is also entitled to get $1 million per year until she marries someone again or dies.



Though it is a considerable amount to settle, De Niro and his team agreed to the terms as there could have been a higher payday. Thus, there is no reason for the estranged wife to ask for more since it finally ended their difficult divorce settlement since their split in 2018.

It's up to Hightower whether she would use the money wisely, but it could truly be difficult for her as the actor himself revealed her thirst for a luxurious lifestyle.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie ANOTHER Body Part Found? Internet Believe Human Leg Discovered By Kayaker Belongs To Fugitive

Earlier this year, De Niro's divorce lawyer Caroline Krauss confidently told a Manhattan judge that the actor needed to work to death just to give Hightower everything she wanted.

"When does that stop? When does he get the opportunity to not take every project that comes along and not work six-day weeks, 12-hour days so he can keep pace with Ms. Hightower's thirst for Stella McCartney?" Krauss said.

Fortunately, De Niro no longer needs to deal with it now.

READ MORE: Royal Heartbreak: Prince Charles Caught Verbally Abusing Princess Diana In Newly Unearthed Video