Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon had a long relationship over the past decade, and they even had twins in 2011. However, due to the recent news about the latter's babies, the singer is reportedly not happy with his decisions to the extent that she wanted him to get a vasectomy; is this true?

According to a report published by New Idea and OK! Magazine, Carey is furious and horrified about Cannon having babies over the past year.

His recent three children were born within a week of each other. An insider said the news is too much for the "All I Want For Christmas" hitmaker, and she's disappointed with her ex-husband.

The source said Carey isn't in favor of Cannon having more babies because it "dilutes any time and energy he can spend" with their children Monroe and Moroccan.

"Mariah really wants and needs Nick to be an active presence in their kids' lives." The insider reiterates that Cannon's intentions are pure and only wants what's best for his kids." the tipster said.

Another report published by Woman's Day claims that the singer wants her ex to get a vasectomy so he will stop having children in the future.

An insider said she doesn't like to see the man she once loved misbehaving.

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon Issues Debunked

After the reports were published, Suggest debunked the claims by quoting "The Masked Singer" host's previous statement in which he explained that none of his babies were an accident.

In an interview with People Magazine, the actor said each pregnancy was intentional.

"Trust me, there's a lot of people that I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant," he said.

Regarding the issue about Carey's fear of Cannon being an irresponsible father to their children, the host recently took to his Instagram stories to take all of his children to the park, where they bonded over kites.

He posted a snap along with his eldest four children while he carries his seven-month-old baby.

Furthermore, the former couple has been co-parenting since they got a divorce in 2016.

Cannon also said that he's slowing down on having kids after the birth of his recent baby, saying, "I'm trying to chill out though."

