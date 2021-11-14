It seems like Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian can't keep their hands away from each other as they recently showed their affection despite them being surrounded by people at a wedding party. However, not everyone is happy with their recent actions, as critics called them out online.

Comedian and author Claudia Oshry took to Instagram stories and shared a video of a wedding party that shows Kardashian "dry-humping" her fiance.

The couple attended Simon Huck and Phil Roportella's wedding ceremony.

The clip was later posted on a Reddit thread, and fans aired out their frustrations over the newly-engaged couple's actions.

"Very unpopular opinion but scott didn't tell any lies there. Him sending that to Younes was a dumb move though and probably should have just texted that to a friend but I don't think what he was saying was wrong. They are weird," one wrote, referencing Scott Disick's alleged DM's to Younes Bendjima.

"My second hand embarrassment just went through the roof and my body physically shriveled up," another one wrote.

"Oh no, why is she dry humping him in public let alone at someone's wedding? I was kinda not overly fussed about their pda, I found it kinda embarrassing but whatever but this is just pure gross! His sleazy face in this as well," one added.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Loves Showing PDA

This is not the first time the couple publicly showed their love for each other, as they constantly post photos and videos on their separate Instagram accounts.

Earlier this week, the "Poosh" CEO shared a picture of her sitting on the "Blink-182" drummer's lap as he wraps his arms around her.

Their PDA previously caused controversy after Kardashian's ex, Younes Bendjima, posted Scott Disick's alleged message to him, saying, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker To Tie The Knot Soon?

After their romantic beach engagement in Montecito, California, sources told Life & Style that the couple may get married sooner than everyone thought.

The insider revealed that the two are planning to tie the knot next year, and Kardashian is currently planning the wedding.

Fans could also have a glimpse of the wedding as their new Hulu series will reportedly cover the event and will be broadcast in the future.

However, despite the speculations, neither Kourtney Kardashian nor Travis Barker has confirmed the official wedding date.

