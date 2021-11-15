One of Queen's Household Cavalry female soldiers apparently fainted during an event, and a photo showed how she faced down in the road while the ceremony was ongoing.

The soldier in question was wearing a long black coat and silver helmet that rolled off her head. Several onlookers captured in the photo looked shocked as they looked at the fallen soldier.

The other soldiers of the regiment continued to stand during the ceremony. One guard stepped forward to check on their colleague, who remained in the position for minutes.

As of the writing, the cause of her fall remains unknown. However, it has been confirmed that the incident happened minutes before the two minutes silence was observed at 11:00 a.m.

Seeing soldiers faint is no longer new with royal fans, as several guards already passed out during the royal events in the past years.

During the Trooping the Colour in 2019 and 2017, several soldiers lost consciousness as they tried to stand still under the sun despite the high temperature. Since the repetitive incidents occurred, the British Army reportedly funded research to prevent similar events.

Major Iain Parsons, a cardiologist of the Royal Army Medical Corps, said in 2019 that standing for longer times put the soldiers at increased risk of fainting.

"Like policemen, people who are exposed to lots of heat like firefighters, or people just on packed commuter trains, packed buses," Parsons said.

Royal Guards Follow Strict Rules

While normal soldiers can definitely take a rest from time to time, Queen's Guards follow different rules.

Royal guards famously wear a bearskin hat and black pants whenever they are on duty. The original reason they wear that kind of hat is to make them look taller than people and more intimidating. Those pieces can also weigh between 4 ½ to 9 pounds, causing the royal guards to deal with more issues as they stand straight.

Meanwhile, they always wear black pants to conceal "unforeseen events" if they fail to make it to the bathroom during their duty hours.

Royal guards are also not allowed to faint, move and smile.

In return, people also need to follow one rule related to them: no one should touch a royal guard. One tourist tried to do so and suffered from blast years ago.

One guard explained the reason why people should never touch them no matter what.

"You are allowed to get them away by shouting warnings at them. If they fail to move away or start to act aggressively we present our bayonets... to remind them that we can do more harm than them. But usually the police are quick and remove trouble makers," he posted to Reddit wrote. "People should not go and try to provoke the guards. It's just not respectful."

