Alec Baldwin and his team reportedly showed lapses in handling the firearms during "Rust" filming.

As new information starts to unfold, more questions as to how the incident happened on the "Rust" set began to emerge.

The movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was a photograph with two other women as guns were scattered around them. The photo shows a woman with a revolver's barrel on her belly while using her phone. The other woman was holding a revolver by its grip, pointing its barrel downwards.

Before the incident happened, one cameraman quit his job and tagged the armory crew as "inexperienced people."

Cameraman Lane Luper recently sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that low-budget production typically has inexperienced people. But those staff should reportedly not be part of department heads or teams who handle firearms.

"What I put in my resignation letter was lax COVID policies, the housing situation driving to and from Albuquerque, and specifically, gun safety, a lack of rehearsals, a lack of preparing the crew for what we were doing that day," Luper said.



A source also proved Luper's claims and said that one crew member even played with Reed's revolver while playing with her phone. With that, the insider called it something unprofessional.

Since Gutierrez Reed only got famous because of her father, who worked as an armorer in Hollywood, the public suggested that she was only hired because of her connections.

Alec Baldwin Defended "Rust" Set

After the new claims emerged, Baldwin spoke up about the poor working conditions accusations and shared "Rust" costume professional Terese Davis' post. The movie's staff said that guns were regularly checked on set, adding that the teams even had several safety meetings.

"I'm so sick of this narrative. I worked on this movie. The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bulls---," Davis said on the post the actor shared.

Their defense contradicted what Luper said, saying there were no safety meetings on the set. The cameraman insisted that the producers only had three safety meetings, including the last day of shooting.

An investigation of whether a criminal lawsuit shall be filed is still underway.

