Astroworld Festival listed its 10th and youngest victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, a week after the incident happened.

Blount's family attorney confirmed the saddening news, saying that the 9-year-old victim ultimately succumbed after several organs failed.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner also shared photos of the victim on his Twitter account, sending his well wishes to the young boy's family.

"I am saddened to learn of Ezra's death this evening. Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra. st #AstroWorld," he wrote.

The family's legal representative said that the child suffered from serious injuries and damaged vital organs after he was "kicked, stepped on, and trampled" when the stampede happened.

The Astroworld's 10th victim died on Sunday at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

What Happened To Blount?

Previously, Blount's father said the doctors induced a coma to his son to prevent further brain damage. The procedure ultimately decreased the electrical activity and metabolic rate of Blount's brain. In the victim's case, he needed to be in a coma to control his brain's swelling to prevent further damage.

However, he still lost his battle against life and death.

Before his passing, his father, Treston, still recalled how much his son wanted to see Travis Scott.

"He was stoked. He was ready to go. When I found out that he was a big fan [of Travis Scott], I was like, "Oh yeah, we gotta go, we gotta go see Travis live," the patriarch told ABC 13 Houston.

His son ended up being trampled when he reportedly lost his consciousness. His son, who was on his shoulders at that time, fell into the crowd where people started to fall on top of one another.

Ezra Blount's Family Files Lawsuit; Receives Support From People

Before Blount's death, his family started a legal battle against Scott. They maintained that the rapper's "grossly negligent conduct" caused the unfortunate event to happen.

According to the lawsuit, Blount was nearly crushed to death when people stepped on him when they fell. Unfortunately, allowing him to see his idol cost him his life because of the tragedy.

Blount was the 10th victim to die due to the event. Bharti Shahani, John Hilgert, Brianna Rodriguez, Franco Patino, Jacob Jurinek, Danish Baig, Axel Acosta, Rodolfo Peña, and Madison Dubisko also succumbed after sustaining injuries.

