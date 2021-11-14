Brian Laundrie's case is yet to be put to rest as more questions surrounding the case began to swirl.

The authorities have not released new information about Laundrie's case weeks after discovering his remains and belongings. Their latest statement only involved a presumption of the fugitive's potential cause of death. The Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman told the law enforcement leaders that Laundrie probably died by suicide.

At that time, he implied that the fugitive went to the Carlton Reserve - where his body was found - and killed himself.

With the investigation's status now remains unknown, more users expressed their concerns online, with most of them posting lingering questions that have not been answered.

Brian Laundrie's Case Yet To Solve Mystery

On Twitter, several users posted their questions in hopes of finding concrete answers soon.

They also contested that, with these questions afloat, it is reportedly hard to believe that Laundrie is already dead.

One said, "Down deep somewhere in my subconscious I'm skeptical that Brian Laundrie is really dead. Did they ever come out with how much of his body was recovered? The parents acted too suspiciously during that ten day stretch. Could the cops have lied to end the curiosity about the case?"

One user replied and alleged that the authorities found something and "called it a day" already without revealing additional information.

Meanwhile, another claimed that - other than Laundrie's parents - the cops had been wanting to close the case.

WFLA also enumerated the most-asked questions that are yet to find their answers. The list includes why the couple died, why the Laundrie's never answered Petito's messages and calls about their daughter, and how the search teams missed what Chris and Roberta Laundrie found in the Carlton Reserve within 30 minutes.

The latter question already led to a massive petition as the public wants the government to conduct an internal investigation into the case.



On Change.org's website, user Gabby's Safe Haven 2.0 started the petition "Formal internal investigation into the handling of Brian Laundrie's case" and addressed it to Florida Governor Ron Desantis.

The appeal aims the government to conduct a formal internal investigation on Laundrie's case, especially the way it is being handled by the North Port Police Department, City of North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor, and North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

As of the writing, over 4,600 people have already signed the request.

