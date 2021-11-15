Are the public going to see Queen Elizabeth II's less and less?

According to a recent medical expert, the monarch's back ailment might take up to three months to heal from.

Because of a suspected back pain, the 95-year-old had to miss the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the cenotaph in London on Sunday.

The Queen is allegedly "disappointed" for not being able to memorialize those who served in the First World War, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

How Recovery Looks Like for the Queen

Dr. Yousaf Shah, an orthopedic spine specialist who talked to The Sun, said that recovering from a back strain normally takes two to six weeks.

However, Queen Elizabeth II's age should be taken into account, since her recuperation time would be doubled.

Pulling out of the event was the proper decision, according to the specialist, because she would have had to stand for longer hours if she had gone. This would have put even more strain on her back.

Dr. Shah further stated that it is still unknown if the back sprain is a one-time occurrence or if it will develop into a long-term ailment that "comes and goes."

According to Dr. Shah, Queen Elizabeth II is most likely utilizing anti-inflammatory lotions and medications to alleviate her discomfort.

"It's critical to have a suitable rehabilitation strategy in mind."

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle's Credibility Questioned Further, Other Times She Bent The Truth Revisited

Major Changes in the UK Without Queen Elizabeth II

Brits should get used to not seeing Queen Elizabeth II out and about most of the time, according to several royal analysts.

Many people feel that, given the current news on the monarch's health, she will ultimately resume her responsibilities but will not be overworked.

"I firmly believe the public won't see her out and about as much, that said, she will still be visible, carrying out less taxing engagements within palace walls."

"There will definitely be a change in pace."

Another insider said that the Queen will not be attending investitures or other large-scale festivities anytime soon.

"There is nothing that can be ruled out, and there is nothing that can be ruled in."

However, it's still feasible that the activities will be scaled down or held in one-on-one sessions for her.

Nonetheless, any statement of the Queen's plans from Buckingham Palace should be anticipated by the public.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Makes Shocking Claims About Royal Family In Text Messages Exposed in Court [DETAILS]