Actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were "young and stupid" when they starred together in "Twilight," which catapulted them to international prominence. This is how Stewart herself described herself and her ex.

During a recent interview, Kristen Stewart had nothing but praise for her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, whom she had previously dated.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Kristen stated that she and Catherine Hardwicke had actors read the scripts and make out with Kristen before deciding on Robert, 35, as Edward Cullen.

The Spencer actor remarked, "It was very obvious who worked."

"I was literally just, like..," Kristen added, before faking a swoon gesture to the interviewer.

On the subject of her and Robert's initial attraction, Kristen explained more. She said the "Harry Potter" star had an "intellectual approach that was combined with 'I don't give a f*ck about this, but I'm going to make this sing," towards the project, which jived with Stewart's.

"And I was, like, 'Ugh, same.'" Kristen continued, "And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that's what it needed, and that's what anybody playing those parts needed to feel."

Kristen and Robert, as well as Taylor Lautner's careers, were profoundly affected by "Twilight." The trilogy of vampire films included a love triangle between the three protagonists, which led to international popularity for the three actors involved.

"It was very naïve, in the best way," the actress reflected. "Like, how fun for people to think they know you. Did you think I was going to do 'Twilight' forever? Is that how you saw me? If that's how you saw me, then you really set me up for success, because I can do way more than that."

Fans of Twilight were ecstatic when Robert and Kristen started dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of the fantasy rom-com. Even though "Kstew" terminated things in 2013, there was a lot of turmoil leading up to it. When paparazzi images leaked in July 2012 that suggested Kristen was having an affair with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director, Rupert Sanders, Rob and Kristen ended their relationship.

But since then, Rob and Kristen have maintained a respectful, civil relationship with each other. In September, Kristen expressed how thrilled she was that her ex was going to take on the titular role in "The Batman."

"I feel like he's the only guy who could play that part," she told Variety at the time. "I am so happy for him ... I'm very, very happy about that."

