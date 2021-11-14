Kirsten Dunst hasn't ruled out a return to the Spider-Verse, although she made it clear that she's not in "No Way Home."

"Spider-Man 3" actress Mary Jane Watson, who played Peter Parker's love interest in the 2007 film, has revealed that she is open to returning to the franchise.

"I would do it. Why not? That would be fun," Kirsten told Variety at the AFI Fest screening of her new film The Power of the Dog. She even joked, 'I'd be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.'

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst initially appeared together in 2002's Spider-Man, and she returned for the film's two sequels directed by Sam Raimi.

With Andrew Garfield playing Spider-Man in 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man" and its 2014 sequel, "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," Emma Stone assumed the role of MJ.

Tom Holland was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a new Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016.

Michelle Jones 'MJ' (Zendaya) is a new character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that pays reference to Spider-longstanding Man's love interest, Michelle.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" both featured her with Tom Holland. Rumors that Garfield and Maguire will feature in Marvel/forthcoming Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home appeared to be confirmed by a recent picture leak.

One of the photographs included all three actors in their Spider-Man costumes in the same shot.

In spite of these claims, the performers have continued to deny that they feature in the film together.

Her appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has also been denied.

"I'm not in that movie, no. I know there's rumors, right?" she told Total Film.

"No," Dunst responded, when it was pointed out that Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe were returning to their roles in the new film. "'No, I'm the only one [not back]. "Can't put an old girl in there!," she explained.

The actress recently talked about also why she still has not gotten married, despite being in a relationship for years.

The actress said she hasn't had "time" to get married.

Dunst has been in a relationship with Jesse since 2015 and although she would tie the knot "tomorrow" if she could, she would rather wait.

She said, "I would marry him tomorrow. We want a proper wedding, we just haven't had the time. And I wanted to have fun at my wedding and not pay for everyone else to celebrate while I am pregnant and waddling down the aisle."

