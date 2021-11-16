Brian Laundrie's case is yet to reach its end as internet sleuths took the water bottle - which can serve as evidence - to the spotlight again.

In the past weeks, several people who visited the Carlton Reserve found items that could prove Laundrie is still alive. One of which is a water bottle that people believe belong to Gabby Petito.

The black and yellow bottle in question, which has white drawings around it, was carried by the late YouTuber at all times. One of the drone footages over the Laundrie family's home seemingly captured the item in their garden.

PLUNDER's YouTube channel also shared several clips recorded by sleuths. Viewers who already watched the clip expressed their dismay toward the authorities for missing such a clue - if the water bottle indeed belonged to Petito.

One user said, "how can this stuff be found if the police did a thorough search, they obviously just gave up because they found out Brian was dead, poor police work once again in this case!"

"North Port police still do not appear to be doing a good job. Not even an acceptable job, at this point," another added.



Still, this should be taken with a grain of salt as there may be several water bottles with the same design that have been sold to the public. However, it might be a hair-raising coincidence if Laundrie's parents also have it.

More Theories About Brian Laundrie's Water Bottle

Prior to the emergence of the claims, more internet users created theories after the discovery of the bottle. Some sleuths even claimed that Laundrie probably used it to mix his drugs and overdose himself using it.

Meanwhile, if Laundrie truly took it, a user said it could be held against him as it only means he knew she was already dead.

READ ALSO: Princess Diana Shock: Paparazzi Took Advantage of Princess of Wales' Images By Doing This

There is currently no evidence that could prove the alleged overdose and reveal the suspect behind Petito's death.

The new claims came after WFLA enumerated the most-asked questions that are yet to find their answers. The list includes why the couple died, why the Laundrie's never answered Petito's messages and calls about their daughter, and how the search teams missed what Chris and Roberta Laundrie found in the Carlton Reserve within 30 minutes.

The latter question already led to a massive petition as the public wants the government to conduct an internal investigation into the case.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II Exhausted, Hopeless In Doing Royal Engagements After THIS Heartbreaking Event Happened