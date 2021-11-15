Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly exhausted, and Prince Philip's friend has revealed the heartbreaking reason behind her recent health scare.

Royal family members and fans have been distraught over Queen Elizabeth II's well-being as the monarch continues to suffer. Prince Philip's friend, Gyles Brandreth, also noticed the changes which reportedly began after Her Majesty resumed her duties two weeks after her husband died.

Brandreth and Prince Philip were friends for years as he was the chairman of one of the duke's charities, the National Playing Field's Association.

Is Queen Elizabeth II Tired?

In an interview with GB News, Brandreth revealed that the death of the Duke of Edinburgh has something to do with Her Majesty's recent blows. According to him, losing the most important pillar of her reign - as Prince Philip had been there since 1947 - became a huge change she needed to deal with.

"The Queen, we remember her at the funeral and seeing her in isolation, people felt very sad for her, and of course, the isolation wasn't isolation for her because she was in Windsor in the Chapel, she was with the guard. Her faith is absolutely fundamental to her," he went on.



When Prince Philip died, Queen Elizabeth II tried to overcome the heartbreak by spending her time with everyone to do everything. Brandreth reportedly saw the same energy Queen Elizabeth II showed when her mother got widowed.

Although a burst of energy would have helped her continue her life without Prince Philip, the duke's friend noted that the duties began to exhaust her.

What was worse is that her exhaustion led her to miss the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph for the first time. She also became the first and only monarch to ever miss the important event six times.

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly doing well despite her recent health issues, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles said.

"I know that everybody will be wanting to offer their best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and I just wanted to reassure everybody by saying that I did see the Queen for an audience last week on Wednesday in Windsor and she's very well," PM Johnson said.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales shared the same news and told the crowd during the Prince's Trust event in London that his mother was also feeling well.

