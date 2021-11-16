Remains of Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie, are yet to be sent to his family, according to their legal team.

There is no indication that the remains recovered in a Florida park on October 20 have been released to Laundrie's family, ABC 7 has been told by Bertolino.

Additionally, they have not been informed of Laundrie's cause of death or manner of death. "Comparation to existing dental data" led the FBI to conclude that the skeletal bones recovered in a marshy region in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 belonged to Brian Laundrie.

The bones were recovered with a bag and a notepad nearby. When Laundrie's body was exhumed for a first autopsy, the results were inconclusive.

Gabby Petito's fiance's remains have already been taken to Bertolino for additional investigation. The forensic anthropologist's examination results are due this month, according to the lawyer.

Laundrie's cremated ashes will be returned to his family, according to Bertolino. Laundrie's ashes will be incinerated and there will be no funeral service, according to the lawyer.

When the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park reopened following floods, North Port police discovered the remains of Brian Laundrie. Besides the police and FBI, his parents also turned there that day to look for their son. North Port Police Spokesperson Josh Taylor told ABC 7 that everything about "this case has been weird, so it sort of fits right in" as many theories swirl around the discovery of Laundrie's remains.

There are still unsolved questions about Laundrie's death or what was found in the bag and notepad. This evidence will "create a very vivid picture" of what transpired, according to Taylor.

However, police in North Port, Florida, stated that the dissemination of this information was solely in the hands of the FBI. By the time Gabby Petito's family reported her missing on September 10, Brian Laundrie had already been identified a person of interest by the North Port police.

Laundrie and Petito went on a cross-country road trip and Petito went missing. When the YouTuber's family in Wyoming went silent in late August, the pair was on their way to Oregon.

The corpse of Gabby Petito was discovered on September 19 in the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in Wyoming, near Grand Teton National Park. A "human being" strangled her to death. Her death was ruled a homicide according to the Teton County, Wyoming coroner.

