Sofia Vergara is one of Hollywood's most beloved actresses because of her sense of humor and beauty. However, the "Modern Family" star isn't getting younger; is it true that she got plastic surgery during quarantine to prevent herself from aging?

According to a report published by Life & Style, the Colombian-American star got a facelift during quarantine, and she doesn't want the public to know it.

A source said the "America's Got Talent" judge already had a few cosmetic procedures in the past, like small injections, but she recently felt that she needed more to "combat the inevitable aging process."

As other celebrities go for the extreme plastic surgery process like butt-lift, breast implants, and the likes, Vergara wanted hers to be more subtle.

The actress was adamant that she didn't want to look completely different from what she looked like in the past. The insider said she just wanted a "little freshening up," and she's happy with the results.

The report included Vergara's photo from her Instagram account, insisting she was showing off her new face.

Sofia Vergara Plastic Surgery Rumors Debunked

After the issue circulated, Suggest debunked the claims by saying it's possible for the "Machete Kills" star to get plastic surgery because it's her choice.

However, the report had a few inconsistencies with their report. The outlet mentioned that the magazine used photos from an early 2018 movie premiere to show how the Colombian star changed after the said procedure.

That same year, Sofia Vergara responded to an Instagram Troll who said her face looks "different now."

"Lately, I've been noticing that u did something to your face... I can't find what but your face looks a little bit different now," one fan pointed out. (via Allure Magazine)

To which Vergara savagely responded with, "it's called aging."

Sofia Vergara's Anti-Aging Beauty Regimen

Per Health, Vergara previously revealed her secret in combating fast aging.

The actress said she always takes her makeup off at night using a soft, nonabrasive sea sponge, which she changes once a week.

To remove more residue in her face, she uses mild soap. To treat her face aggressively, she uses retinol and sometimes moisturizer.

