The actor well-known as serial killer Howard Epps on "NCIS," Heath Freeman, passed away at the age of 41 years old.

His manager, Joe Montifiore, confirmed his death and told The Hollywood Reporter, "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.

His statement continued, "His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life. He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career."

"His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever.

Freeman's management did not disclose what became the cause of his death, as well as the exact date of his passing. However, reality TV star Shanna Moakler revealed that the actor passed away in his sleep over the weekend at his home in Austin, Texas.

On His Acting Career

The source has also stated that he came from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and the University of Texas at Austin. After studying acting, he immediately became a part of numerous big named series.

The list includes the fictional drama television series "ER," back in 2001. Later on, he became a part of "NCIS," "Tru Calling," "The Closer," and "Without a Trace," too. The late actor also voiced several characters in "Spartacus: Blood and Sand - Motion Comic" and TNT's legal drama "Raising the Bar."

According to Deadline, Freeman recently got a role for "Devil's Fruit," which is in the middle of post-production. And for his last role before his death, he was cast in the upcoming film "Terror on the Prairie," along with Gina Carano, which Michael Polish directs.

Rest In Peace, Freeman

As soon as his friends and co-actors heard the news, they immediately shared their tributes for the one who passed on social media.

Former Miss USA Moakler wrote first about Freeman's passing online, saying, "Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend."

"You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had.... and we have a lot of great ones!" She concluded.

Numerous actors followed as well, including his co-actor for "Terror on Prairie." Gina Carano posted a series of photos with a caption, "This is hard to write.. I was just giving you a big wrap party hug a week ago. I wanted to keep you for a lifetime and now I am going to carry you for a lifetime in my heart," she wrote.

"I'll be missing you and praying for your loved ones," the actress added.



May his soul rest in peace.

