An Olympic weightlifter who became NFL's first strength and conditioning coach for the Chicago Bears, Clyde Emrich, passed away at the age of 90.

On Wednesday, November 10, the football association announced his death, with no cause given. They went on Twitter saying, "Today we mourn the loss of our pioneering strength coach Clyde Emrich."

A staple at the Bears since 1971, "The Legend" left an impact that will remain for decades to come and we will miss him greatly. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 10, 2021

"A staple at the Bears since 1971, "The Legend" left an impact that will remain for decades to come and we will miss him greatly. Our hearts go out to his family and friends."

The Longtime Chicago Bears Coach

Sacramento Bee reported that he used to work with several Bear players named Stan Jones, Doug Atkins, and Ronnie Bull since the Bears hired him in 1971. Other than that, he had initially met the team before their 1963 championship season, which led to meeting the founder and coach George Halas to discuss "isometric resistance training," per source.

He was even labeled as "The Legend" when he worked under every Chicago Bears coach from Halas to Matt Nagy.

Aside from becoming a coach for the football team, he was also named the "USA Weightlifting Hall of Famer" after Emrich joined the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki during a 21-year career. And five years later, he became "the world's first man under 200 pounds to clean and jerk 400," according to the source. ​​

Rest In Peace, Clyde Emrich

The official website of the Chicago Bears also stated numerous achievements of Emrich, from his weightlifting journey to becoming their longtime coach. They also said that aside from becoming an Olympic representative, he won the "Illinois State Weightlifting Hall of Fame," the "USA Strength Coach Hall of Fame," and the "Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame."

The Bears also declared him the "longest tenured full-time employee" after working for the association ever since the early 1970s.

Former safety Doug Plank told the article how Emrich had been a good person for enhancing a playing career with the Bears from 1975-1982.

"He did so much for me, just weightlifting, improving my strength," Plank said. "When you're stronger, you're less likely to get hurt. Your recovery is quicker."

As soon as friends and former players heard the news, they took to social media to pay tribute to the longtime Bears strength coach.

May his soul rest in peace.

