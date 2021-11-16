Questions surrounding Brian Laundrie's case are still up in the air, and people only hope the anthropologist could finally give some answers to them.

For weeks, people noticed how Laundrie's case became quieter than ever, sparking concerns it might be forgotten sooner than expected. The public heard an update for the last time last month, with the authorities sending the remains to an anthropologist to determine the fugitive's cause of death.

However, the expected results are not yet out, causing a psychic to break her silence.

Brian Laundrie's Case Now Vague

On Twitter, psychic Carla Baron shared her opinion on the current unavailability of new development surrounding Laundrie's case. She alleged that the whole event had been dented with "power issues" caused by the authorities.

"The anthropologist report.. they're stalling. They are in a tricky "political" situation with all sides of this coin. This has gone beyond science into power issues," she said.

While some of her followers agreed to her statement, others called her out for using conspiracy theories to ruin the authorities.

One said, "The @carla_baron person essentially accuses the FBI of a conspiracy. While wanting the FBI to ask her for 'help.'

She's not very bright. But we already know this from her tooth fairytales. #brianlaundrie."



"These reports typically take quite some time. In this case, they'll be extra-thorough because of the attention the case is getting. You don't want to see your name in the news for the wrong reasons," another warned.

People have been trying to prevent biased and unfair verdicts from coming out by launching a petition.

On Change.org's website, user Gabby's Safe Haven 2.0 started the petition "Formal internal investigation into the handling of Brian Laundrie's case" and addressed it to Florida Governor Ron Desantis.

The appeal aims the government to conduct a formal internal investigation on Laundrie's case, especially how it is handled by the North Port Police Department, City of North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor, and North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

"The whole investigation is a showing of the complete incompetence of the North Port Police Department and should thoroughly be internally investigated," the description expressed.

The authorities are yet to conclude the case, and the official death certificate of Brian Laundrie remains out of sight.

