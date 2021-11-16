Queen Elizabeth II still endures the pain months after Prince Philip's death.

The royal family seemingly loses its heart little by little as Queen Elizabeth II continues to be out of the limelight. Her Majesty's doctor advised her to rest for weeks before going back to her usual schedule.

After missing Remembrance Day, Queen Elizabeth II had been cleared to fly in Sandringham, where she always travels to celebrate royal Christmases.

However, this time, the Queen had a "side trip" to deal with her emotional issues.

Queen Elizabeth II Devastated After Losing Prince Philip

On Pod Save The Queen, royal commentator Russell Myers revealed Queen Elizabeth II visited Wood Farm to get her much-needed solace.

"So that was great news, the Queen was cleared to fly in the helicopter over to Sandringham. She'd been wanting to plan this mini break, and the reason was she's essentially wanted to invite the family over to Sandringham for Christmas," he said.

Queen Elizabeth II also expressed her desire to hold meetings with the staff to know what the coming weeks have for her.



In addition, Myers detailed how the Queen spent some time at Wood Farm, where Prince Philip spent his final years after retiring in 2017. Per the royal commentator, the visit gave her the solace she needed after all the headaches and issues she dealt with and continuously deals.

For Myers, seeing Prince Philip's last home caused the Queen to feel refreshed and revitalized.

Prince Philip's friend, Gyles Brandreth, also shared the same sentiments after noticing the changes in Her Majesty following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

He told GB News that Prince Philip crippled the Queen as he had been supporting her since 1947; thus, losing him had been a huge blow.

"The Queen, we remember her at the funeral and seeing her in isolation, people felt very sad for her, and of course, the isolation wasn't isolation for her because she was in Windsor in the Chapel, she was with the guard. Her faith is absolutely fundamental to her," he went on.

Brandreth claimed Queen Elizabeth II made herself busy to get over the loss. However, her age and physical state made her emotional dealings way harder than expected.

