Travis Scott maintained he did not know what was happening on the night of the Astroworld tragedy, but he seemingly found a perfect way to get away with it.

Scott's lawyer, Edwin F. McPherson, recently appeared on "Good Morning America" and referred to the crowd surge as a "systematic breakdown." He also advised the viewers not to point fingers until the police's investigation ended.

"He's up there trying to perform. He does not have any ability to know what's going on down below," McPherson said. "Travis didn't really understand the full effect of everything until the next morning. Truly, he did not know what was going on."

Scott has since started contacting the victims' families and offered a contact team to those victims who need assistance.

However, amid all the continuous communication, several internet users alleged Scott also made a perfect plan to shift people's interest.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Getting Married After Astroworld Tragedy?

On Twitter, rumors about Scott and Kylie Jenner's wedding surfaced. Internet users revealed that the duo tried to spark talks about it to make people forget about the issue.

One said, "Not Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott wanting to get the attention off of Astroworld by making rumors that they're gonna get married."

"Is Travis Scott gonna be charged with murder for the 8 people that died at his concert? He needs to be ASAP," one added.

However, these buzzes should be taken with a grain of salt as news outlets - nor the couple - already announced their marriage. In fact, the rapper has been canceling all his gigs to ensure that his focus is on the tragic event.

READ ALSO: Alec Baldwin Victimized, Helplessly Targeted On 'Rust' Shooting Incident Because Of THIS, Says Brother Daniel

While Jenner already wants the 30-year-old to propose, Scott is reportedly not ready to get married yet. Marriage rumors first started when the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a sing on her finger while Stormi also has a matching ring.

"It's not an engagement ring - but she wishes it was," an insider said, per The Sun. "He always tells her he's not ready for marriage 'yet' and while it could be in their future, it's not right now."

Scott is also said to be dealing with trauma, especially since the death tolls already rose to 10: Mirza Danish Baig, 27; Rodolfo Peña, 23; Madison Dubiski, 23; Bharti Shahani, 22; Axel Acosta Avila, 21; Franco Patino, 21; Jacob Jurinek, 20; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; John Hilgert, 14; and Ezra Blount, 9.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie's Parents Keeping Fugitive In Their Backyard? Critical Proof Of Family's Tactic Discovered