This time, Porsha Williams took her chance to open up about her horrifying experience meeting R. Kelly.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star spoke to People regarding what had happened when she met the singer in 2007. "I realized it was my opportunity to help anyone who's been hurt by him," she said in the issue.

"There had been so many other instances where I had been abused by men that my mentality [at that time] was of an abused person, and that it was okay for me to be treated like that."

Recalling What Happened

The then-25-year-old was reportedly considering starting a career in music before she appeared on the Bravo show. After meeting a mutual friend of the R&B singer from 14 years ago, Williams flew to Chicago to potentially work with and meet Kelly.

She also expected to be driven to a recording studio. However, they brought her to Kelly's residence instead. The source detailed that after introducing each other, someone led the star to his bedroom and left her there for long hours. Kelly, who has gone through numerous sexual abuse allegations, joined Williams and told her to take off her clothes.



The now 40-year-old tv personality wrote in her new memoir "The Pursuit of Porsha," "I've already put myself in this position. This is what you're supposed to do. You have to. There is no turning back."

The Secret Is Out

Continuing to uncover what happened in her book, Williams said she met him two more times and encountered numerous young women who also became victims of the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer.

She also wrote that she decided not to see him once again after witnessing a woman being beaten in another room after she woke up one day. According to the publisher, Porsha Williams kept her experience to herself; even those close to her never had a hint about it.

"It's not something you want to tell your mom, because my mom is a very strong woman, and she did her very best in raising me," says Williams. "And I think for any woman or man who's been in an abusive situation, you don't want to tell your parents because you don't want them to think that they had let you down in any way."

"I don't want her to think that she had done anything wrong. And so I took it upon myself. But I was glad when I did, she was glad that I told her and we talked about it," the celeb added. "She told me some of her experiences. And we just talked about how this should be told so other women don't have to go through it."

