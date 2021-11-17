Yella Beezy makes headlines after being accused and arrested for sexual assault.

The rapper's ex-girlfriend refused to defend him against the allegedly false sentence.

According to Daily Mail, the Texas police authorities had issued an arrest warrant for the Dallas musician on November 5 after a woman reported that he sexually assaulted her. The victim claimed that Yella had forced himself upon her during their first date, which happened in April.

The "Bacc At It Again" rapper denied accusations that he had raped the woman mentioned above. His legal team, made up of attorney Johnson F. Gussion III and attorney Daryl K. Washington, backed up his statement by saying that their client was not questioned before the officers cuffed him up.

Yella Bezzy Arrested Again

The publication mentioned that the officers involved in the case had submitted documents in court saying that the woman had been at a hospital when she reported the assault.

The report noted that the celeb had reached out to the victim first using Instagram, and they had exchanged messages before agreeing to meet up for a date in Dallas. The two decided to stop at Yella's house after eating dinner at a restaurant since their bowling reservation wasn't until 10 PM, approximately two hours later. In Breezy's residence, he had made a move on the woman and forced himself onto her despite her saying "No" several times.

The artist's legal team denied that the victim was Breezy's ex-girlfriend, who he had been with for a long time. "The sexual assault charge is in no way related to or connected to Yella Breezy's longtime girlfriend," the lawyers stated to TMZ.

Yella Breezy's Ex-Girlfriend Talks

Yella Breezy's ex-girlfriend had recently broken her silence and decided to speak up on the issues revolving around her former boyfriend. "It saddens me to see how people lie to ruin [other] people... but at the same time I'm not standing up for nobody who couldn't be loyal to me," the businesswoman firmly said on social media.



The rapper's ex, who goes by @_justdeee on Instagram, also posted on her stories that he had cheated on her with a "nasty sex worker" and that she had no intentions of defending him during this mess.

"Y'all men gone learn what's done in the dark will come into the light," she said, possibly pertaining to the assaulted woman as the same person Yella cheated on her with.

