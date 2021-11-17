Leah Remini is unrecognizable by her loved ones and close friends after apparently going through makeover procedures to change her appearance.

Rumor has it the actress is "worrying" and "puzzling" everyone in her immediate circle with her "extensive cosmetic surgeries." According to the National Enquirer via Suggest, Leah is "looking like herself" these days, and her friends are starting to get concerned.

"Unfortunately, she's almost unrecognizable," an insider relayed to the publication. Meanwhile, another source speculates that the celeb's sudden change in looks was to prepare for her return to showbiz and possibly a new television show role.

Did Leah Get Her Face Done?

After consulting with different professionals, who were not treating or in any way related to Remini, one of the plastic surgeons said, "I suspect she's had Botox to smooth[en] frown lines and wrinkles on her forehead. Her cheeks look fuller- a possible result of filter injections."

The other surgeon claimed that the "Second Act" star had gotten a complete facelift and hints at her doing eyelid surgery. "Her nose tip appears thinner and her lips are definitely fuller," said a different doctor who was not impressed with the work done on the actress. "She may look younger now, but she also looks a lot less attractive!" they exclaimed.

Leah has never hidden the fact that she does get her face touched up, as she has been upfront with her haters from the beginning.

Last year, the starlet replied to one hate comment on social media, saying she "can barely move" her face due to all the plastic surgery she's done. Remini had clap backed with, "I haven't had plastic surgery yet, but the fact that you noticed my face isn't moving, means my Botox has lasted all this time, I see that as a positive."

I haven’t had plastic surgery yet, but the fact that you noticed my face isn’t moving, means my Botox has lasted all this time, I see that as a positive. By the way, I hope you have a great day despite your nasty ass comment. — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) April 28, 2020

READ ALSO: Jack Nicholson' Not Taking Care of Himself' After Giving Up On Love? Actor Actually 'Eating Himself To Death' [Report]

The Truth About Leah's Face

Hate comments revolving around Leah's cosmetic procedures have existed since 2018. Life and Style magazine reported that the actress has been open about her thoughts about other people's opinions on her face. When an anonymous user asked her, "what's up with all that plastic surgery? You look plastic," the celeb had hit back twice as hard by replying, "Lol. I have had no plastic surgery, but thank you for thinking that. I will Botox the hell [out] of it until I do need a real facelift though!"



There's no need for her family and friends to be so concerned about this as Leah will eventually admit and announce the day she does get plastic surgery done on her, but for now, it's assumed that all she's done is some major Botox injections.

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood Drives Husband Mike Fisher Away During Quarantine Over Attitude? [Report]