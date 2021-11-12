Speculations believe that Jack Nicholson reportedly struggled with his health after claims saying he gave up on looking for his true love.

According to the latest report from Globe via Suggest, they stated that the "The Shining" actor is facing "a dire health crisis" along with giving up on looking for his pair. One source told the outlet that Nicholson is "punching the scales at 350 pounds and at age 84 that's like staring at a death sentence."

And because of his weight, he has restrained his dating life. They also stated, "Jack's a far cry from his years as a Lothario and the sad thing is that he has accepted it and gave up on dating in favor of a gluttonous lifestyle years ago."

Is Jack Nicholson Okay?

The informant leaked to the magazine, Nicholson hasn't been taking care of himself and also struggling to walk, resulting in keeping himself away from the public eye and hiding "behind the walls of his Hollywood Hills home."

They also claimed that the 84-year-old's "love for women" has kept him energetic and "reasonably fit," but because of his figure, he suddenly stopped caring. They even emphasized that he hasn't had a "date" for the past 15 years.



To support their point, the article also mentioned Nicholson's recent sighting at a Lakers game and described him to be "more tubby than ever." In conclusion, the source added, "Jack clearly intends to go out the way he wants - and dating seems to be the last thing on his mind."

How Is Jack Nicholson's Health Going?

Suggest debunked the article after they dissected it, declaring the magazine had no insight regarding Nicholson's health and no medical expertise, too. The said informant close to the "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" actor seemed to have no issue with body shaming.

After appearing in the "How Do You Know" rom-com film, Jack Nicholson has retired in the film industry, as he is reportedly suffering from "memory loss."

A close source recently admitted that he is prioritizing his family amid his declining health, per Closer Weekly. "Jack wasn't around for the kids when they were younger, it's one of his biggest regrets, so he has prioritized family," the informant said.

As of the moment, he is reportedly fathering six children by five women.

