Along with Drake, Apple, Live Nation, and others, Travis Scott will now need to face a massive $750 million lawsuit brought against them by concertgoers, including the family of those who died at the Astroworld Festival.

According to TMZ, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee became the first of others to file the suit, which came and blamed the rapper and his concert organizers for "negligence in failing to properly plan the concert, train security personnel and host a safe event."



And among the plaintiffs in the suit is the family of Axel Acosta, who also became a victim in the concerts as he was allegedly "crushed by an incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd with such force that he could no longer breathe."

Companies Dragged Into The Suit

For the staggering $750 million, the lawsuit stated that it would cover physical and mental health injuries and the loss of life.

"No amount of money will ever make these Plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life," the attorney released in a statement. "But, the damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs -- nothing more and nothing less."

Los Angeles Times reported that the suit named performers Travis Scott and Drake as defendants, Live Nation, ScoreMore Shows, Contemporary Services Corp., Apex Security, Valle Security Texas, and ParaDocs.

The list goes on as the suit also mentioned Apple, which live-streamed the concert, Scott's record label Epic and his own Cactus Jack label, and the Harris County Sports & Convention Corp, which operates NRG Park, where the festival was held.

The source also stated that the filings referenced several of Scott's history, which show dangerous behavior during concerts, including two "prior misdemeanors for incidents" in 2015 and 2017.

Fans have heard of the total amount the rapper will be facing which some of them left their reactions on social media.

One said, "Good. Travis Scott deserves this after soliciting such reckless behaviour at his concerts. How many shows of his had previously been shut down by the police? He encouraged this." This is followed by another Twitter user and posted, "Drain his bags as y'all should."

"And they deserved it fully. This is the bare minimum for the senseless loss of lives that shouldn't have taken place while people went to enjoy a music festival. Even worse, to ignore calls for stopping the show," one more user stated.

