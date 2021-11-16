Former "Bulls" actress Eliza Dushku testified to the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, November 16, following her termination from the show.

Variety reported that the actress broke her silence to the court and talked about her experience of sexual harassment while on the show's set. Aside from that, she was also forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Early in 2016, she initially accused co-star Michael Weatherly of sexual harassment, which led to her being fired from the show, according to her post on Boston Globe in 2018. She shared, "Weatherly harassed me from early on. The tapes show his offer to take me to his "rape van, filled with all sorts of lubricants and long phallic things."

"There was also his constant name-calling; playing provocative songs (like "Barracuda") on his iPhone when I approached my set marks; and his remark about having a threesome," Dushku added.

Recalling Past Sufferings With New Statement

The 40-year-old actress returned this year and spoke in front of a House Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Silenced: How Forced Arbitration Keeps Victims of Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment in the Shadow."

In the video, she did not mention Weatherly by name. However, the celebrity added that the male co-star frequently referred to her as "legs."

"He would smell me and leeringly look me up and down. Off script, in front of about 100 crew members and cast members, he once said that he would take me to his rape van and use lube and long phallic things on me and take me over his knee and spank me like a little girl," she continued. "Another time he told me that his sperm were powerful swimmers."

"I was told that the role would be a six-year commitment to play a smart, strong leading lady, a confident high-powered lawyer meant to counterbalance the existing male lead," Dushku further detailed. "And that the role had been written specifically with me in mind."

"However, in my first week on my new job I found myself the brunt of crude, sexualized and lewd verbal assaults. I suffered near constant sexual harassment from my co-star. This was beyond anything I had experienced in my 30-year career."

As of writing, CBS has not released any comment regarding the actress' statement.

