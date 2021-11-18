An LA model named Christy Giles was found lifeless in a dump after a wild night out. The case is under police investigation as the victim's mother hinted at a possible suspect.

According to Daily Mail, Christy Giles' body was discovered at Southern California Hospital in Culver City, Los Angeles, on November 14 at around 5 PM. It was reported that the Alabama-born model was dumped there by unidentified men who wore balaclavas and drove off with a Prius that had no license plate.

The publication also mentioned that these men were caught on surveillance cameras doing the same thing to 26-year old Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, who was found outside Kaiser Permanente Hospital, located West of LA, just two hours later.

Model Found Dead While Friend is Hospitalized

Giles was pronounced dead while Cabrales-Arzola is confirmed to be "on life-support with no brain activity" and "little possibility of recovery."

The two girls were out late last night and were seen at a warehouse party based on their social media activity. The duo was photographed and video recorded dancing and having fun with their friends at the event at East LA.

After the news of her daughter's sudden death, Dusty Giles came forward with speculations that the 24-year old had been drugged.

"My daughter is a military police officer's daughter, her father Leslie served in Iraq. My daughters have been taught literally how to kill a person with a ballpoint pen," the victim's mother claimed to news outlets.

Victim's Mother and Husband Speaks Out

The 49-year old nurse continued to say, "My daughter would have fought like hell, and from my understanding from speaking to the emergency room doctor and nurse, they did not see any visible bruises, scratches, or any indication of an altercation." The older Giles then concluded that the only way the suspects could have possibly kept the two girls for more than 10 hours without physically hurting them was by "giving them drugs, maybe tying them up."

Fox News reported that the Cabrales-Arzola had called the two of them an Uber after Giles sent her text messages that said "Let's get out of here," and "Let's leave." The model's husband- Jan Cilliers, claimed that this was the last time his wife would read or send a message on her phone.

Apparently, instead of heading out to the afterparty where most of their friends were waiting for them, the two women had ended up at the suspect's house at around 5 AM the night they went out. It was at this location that the final text messages were sent.

"That's the last time we know that Christy was alive and able to move and do something of her own free will," Cilliers' mother-in-law shared.

Jan Celliers strongly believed that Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were both injected with heroin and then sexually exploited, raped by the suspects he claimed to be underground pornographers.

