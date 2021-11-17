Christy Giles, an aspiring Los Angeles model, has died. She was only 24.

Carly Amos and Jan Cilliers launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe and revealed that Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola attended a party on Saturday night. After the event in Downtown Los Angeles, they reportedly headed to an apartment in West Los Angeles.

The page claimed that, 12 hours later, three men in all black went out of a car without license plates and dropped Giles off on a sidewalk near Southern California Hospital in Culver City.

Unfortunately, people who responded on the scene said the model was already lifeless, pronouncing her dead.

"Two hours later the same vehicle with two masked men dropped her friend, Hilda off at a different hospital. Hilda currently remains on life support with no brain activity with little possibility of recovery," the page added.

Cabrales-Arzola was found brain dead at Kaiser Permanente hospital in West Los Angeles. She currently remains in critical condition.



The Los Angeles Police Department informed ABC7 about its initial investigation, saying they are looking into the possibility of overdose. However, Giles' husband suggested a different cause.

Christy Giles' Cause Of Death Linked To A Foul Play?

As quoted by Too Fab, Giles' husband Cilliers said there was foul play involved.

According to him, he was in San Francisco over the weekend to visit his father. His wife, however, stayed in Los Angeles and informed him she would go out with two friends at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. Cilliers had never heard of her since then.

The third person safely got home and told him that Giles and Cabrales-Arzola met several men at the party before going back to the apartment.

The husband added he and his wife had been sharing their locations through their mobile phones to ensure their safety.

"I've got all the messages that she exchanged with anybody else that night and she was texting Marcela, the girl that she was with, at 5:30 saying let's get out of here with the wide eye emoji," he added.

After the incident, Cilliers said both women were drugged, and someone was behind his wife's death.

