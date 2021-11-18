Brian Laundrie's past behavior came into the limelight again as Zac Stacy's abusive conduct against his ex-girlfriend was captured in the home video.

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy became the newest fugitive after a domestic violence incident at his Florida home was caught in a home video.

The police revealed on Thursday that Stacy beat his ex-girlfriend and threw her around over the weekend. The video, which has since gone viral, shows the athlete punching his ex-girlfriend in front of their son multiple times.

Stacy managed to be on the run minutes before the Oakland police came.

"Officers continued to search for Stacy, and the case was forwarded to the investigations unit of the Oakland Police Department to establish probable cause to secure a warrant for Stacy's arrest," the Oakland police said, as quoted by Fox News.

Following the incident, Brian Laundrie became the subject of talks again as internet users insisted the fugitive also had the same behavior toward Gabby Petito.

Brian Laundrie Abused Gabby Petito?

On Twitter, the video of Stacy's incident has been reuploaded and re-shared. One user then quote-retweeted the clip and captioned the post with something that hit Laundrie.

"This is what goes on behind closed doors sometimes. Some men are monsters! Zac Stacy should rot in jail. He is capable of murder. #ZACSTACY #domesticviolence #gabbypetito #brianlaundrie," the user said.

This somewhat resonated with what his previous workmate said about him getting extremely jealous toward other men.

In an interview with Fox News, Michael Livingston recalled how Laundrie showed his possessiveness.

"He would come over and do the boyfriend thing, put his arm around her, give her a kiss, very possessive," Livingston said.

However, he reportedly did not show signs of being mean or abusive toward the late YouTuber. But Laundrie showed early signs of it especially when the Moab police pulled them aside on August 12. At that time, the fugitive told the authorities he was suffering from an anxiety disorder. He also revealed he had a prescription medicine but failed to take it at that time.

More witnesses came forward and claimed they saw the couple having more tensions in the weeks leading to their deaths.

For instance, a couple from Louisiana caught the two looking disturbed when they left The Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant.

As of the writing, the identity of the culprit behind Petito's death remains unknown.

