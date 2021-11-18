Los Angeles model Christy Giles was reportedly abused before she was dumped near a hospital, her mother suspected.

Two hospitals in the Los Angeles area were surprised after finding two bodies on their sidewalks over the weekend. Multiple news outlets confirmed that Giles was dumped near Southern California Hospital in Culver City while her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola was found brain dead at Kaiser Permanente hospital in West Los Angeles.

The responders announced Giles' death at the scene, while Cabrales-Arzola continues to fight for her life while suffering from brain dead.

Following the news, Giles' mother insisted the model was drugged and raped before the suspects dumped her at a Los Angeles hospital.

What Possibly Happened To Christy Giles Revealed

According to Dusty Giles, her daughter underwent serious self-defense training from her ex-soldier father. She believed Giles would have fought the suspects if she was not incapacitated.

"My daughters have been taught literally how to kill a person with a ballpoint pen. My daughter is a military police officer's daughter, her father Leslie served in Iraq," she told The Sun, as quoted by New York Post.



The matriarch emotionally alleged that the suspects drugged her daughter and Cabrales-Arzola before sexually abusing them. Though she noted the two women were probably tied for over 10 hours, the emergency room doctor and nurses reportedly said they did not see any signs of an altercation.

However, she remains hopeful that the toxicology report would detect heroin that was probably brutally injected into the victims.

Investigation Into Model's Death Currently Underway

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that an autopsy would be conducted on the model. But as of Thursday, they have not released new information to the family yet.

The LAPD officials assigned to conduct a probe into the crime also refused to comment.

Meanwhile, her husband Jan Cilliers claimed on GoFundMe page that three men in all black went out of a car without license plates and dropped Giles off on a sidewalk 12 hours after the friends attended a party.

"Two hours later the same vehicle with two masked men dropped her friend, Hilda off at a different hospital. Hilda currently remains on life support with no brain activity with little possibility of recovery," the page added.

With that, he suspected that foul play was involved.

