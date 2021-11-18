Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton shows us her commoner's heart again.

Repeating another one of her iconic outfits, the royal mom of three was spotted wearing her emerald green gown made by designer Jenny Packham as she attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert hall in London on Thursday evening.

The gorgeous controversial emerald green dress was worn from the couple's tour in Pakistan that happened 2 years ago. Prince William was seen in a dashing blue velvet tux which looked sharp and expensive.

The royal children of Cambridge were noticeably missing from the event. According to the famous Petulia Clark, the kids won't be joining the night of glitz and glamor as it was a school night. Kate informed Clark that the kids were very sad they couldn't go as they anticipated joining their parents for the event. Royalty or not, they are still kids after all.

The Queen was reportedly missing the occasion due to her recent back injury.

ALSO READ: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Split: Cause of Breakup Heartbreaking After All the Feels

The stunning royal has caught the eye of the host Alan Carr and was told that she looked absolutely beautiful that night. It's common knowledge that the duchess is a serial outfit repeater and was known to be proud of it.

The purpose of the Royal Variety Performance was held every year to acquire funds for The Royalty Variety Charity with Queen Elizabeth as the patron. The purpose is to assist those who worked professionally in the entertainment industry. The people who need help are mainly the ones suffering from illness, old age or hard times. The tradition began with King George V in 1921.. Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart and James Blunt graced the stage along with the cast of Moulin Rouge, Matilda and Cirque su Soleil.

The lovely royal couple has been all smiles and seem to be going strong despite the cheating allegations made last 2019. It is said that Prince William was seen hanging out and allegedly having dinner with Rose Hanbury while Kate was away for a business trip.

The couple had been friends with Hanburry and her husband for a long time and had been neighbors as well. The royal family has made no comments regarding the matter which suggested that it was made by the tabloids. However, the icy stance of Kate Middleton around Hanburry was noticed by the people attending the state banquet. This has fueled the cheating rumors further.

READ ALSO: Princess Diana Shock: Paparazzi Took Advantage of Princess of Wales' Images By Doing This