That was it. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello called it quits after a two-year relationship. Nobody saw that coming, since their romantic duet of "Seniorita" is still highly appreciated today.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the pair wrote in a joint statement, which was then shared to their respective Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 17. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

She began dating Mendes, 23, in July 2019 after splitting with Matthew Hussey, 24, in June of that year. Elle spoke with the Cuban native three months later, and she said that she kept their relationship quiet so that it can be protected.

"I don't know; people can say whatever they want. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That's why I'm so tight-lipped about it," the X-Factor alum revealed in October 2019. Later, she wrote on Instagram that she had "learned about love" while living with the "Treat You Better" singer in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

READ ALSO: Princess Diana Shock: Paparazzi Took Advantage of Princess of Wales' Images By Doing This

"It's not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos - when you're in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you," the "Havana" singer captioned a PDA pic at one point. She even got a tad bit emotional about it.

"I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself. It's not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. Sometimes, it's messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there's nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness - to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser and better than you were yesterday, " she wrote.

It can be remembered that Shawn Mendes once said that he has thoughts of settling down with Cabello for good. "Absolutely," he told Entertainment Tonight, when asked whether he was considering popping the question to his girlfriend, singer Camila Cabello. "I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don't know, I really think when you know, you know," he explained back in the December 2020 interview.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II Exhausted, Hopeless In Doing Royal Engagements After THIS Heartbreaking Event Happened