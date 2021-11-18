Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been sparking romance rumors after they were seen dating together several times following the former's "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig. However, not everyone is happy with their relationship as Kanye West is reportedly threatening his estranged wife with their children's custody; how true is this?

According to a report published by Globe, the rapper isn't happy with Kardashian's rumored beau Davidson as he is infamously known for being a womanizer.

The "Donda" hitmaker reportedly uses their kids-North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm-as bait to seek revenge at the SKIMS CEO. The report suggests that West is going to make their custody more complicated than ever.

An insider said the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is trying her best to respect her estranged husband's feelings and insecurities; that's why she's "playing down this thing" with the comedian.

However, despite trying their best to keep the relationship secret, they were photographed numerous times, and their affair has been exposed to the public.

The source added that West will be damned if a "punk" like Davidson comes anywhere near his kids or Kardashian because they are still legally married.

Now, the rapper is reportedly willing to spend a big amount of money for their divorce proceedings just to hurt his ex.

Kardashian is not backing down from the challenge as the insider said she's "prepared to stand up to Kanye and his bullying ways, and she'll continue to see Pete as much as she likes. This is her life!"

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Custody Woes Issue Debunked

After the report circulated, Suggest debunked the claims by saying the story uses West's bitterness at his estranged wife's new fling.x

The outlet noted that the former couple has a prenup, meaning the custody of their children has been talked about way before they got married.

READ NOW: Is Hulk Hogan Okay? Ric Flair Announces Co-Hall of Famer Suffers 'Serious Health Issues' Following 25th Surgery

In addition, Kardashian asked for joint legal and physical custody of their kids, and West agreed to the arrangement.

TMZ reported that the estranged couple has both committed to co-parenting.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Romance Heats Up

In recent reports, Page Six reported that Kardashian and Davidson are officially dating. The recent news comes after they have been spotted together going out on dates in New York City.

For his birthday, the "SNL" star traveled to Los Angeles, California, and spent time with Kardashian.

The SKKN Beauty founder took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of them bonding with Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav while wearing SKIMS pajamas.

READ ALSO: Ramona Singer Acted Like A Child in Broadway Show, Deliberately Irked Staff With Diva Attitude?