Wrestling legend Ric Flair claimed that his Hall Of Famer friend Hulk Hogan has been suffering from "really bad health issues."

On this week's new episode of the "Wooooo Nation Uncensored" podcast, Flair discussed that they have been talking every couple of weeks, and "The Hulkster" has been updating him on what's going on.

According to Wrestling News, Flair said, "He's having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me...Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great."

"I don't remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot," he added. Flair even talked about the time when Hogan helped with his son's hospital bills.

Contrasting To Hulk's Daughter?

Hogan's daughter, Brooke, updated Hollywood Raw regarding his father's state and revealed that he recently had gone through his 25th surgery in the past ten years.

And as Comic Book would describe, her outlook "sounded much more positive" than how Flair stated it. Brooke said, "We counted how many surgeries he's had in the last 10 years and I think we're at 25,"

The TV star also detailed his surgery and told the podcast, "So he's had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year."



"That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy," she added. "He's had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbows scoped."

The media personality further exclaimed that the WWE star is doing well, and in fact, his most recent surgery was "like the winning ticket."

"He's working out two hours in the gym every day. He's still chugging along," Brooke explained.

Based on Hogan's official Twitter account, he hasn't mentioned any recent updates regarding his health issues. However, his last WWE appearance was in April for "WrestleMania 36," joining Titus O'Neil as the host.

